Cosmo Metals Expands Exploration with NSW Acquisitions

Cosmo Metals (ASX:CMO) has finalized its acquisition of the Bingara and Nundle projects in New South Wales, significantly expanding its exploration portfolio. The projects, covering a combined 743km², present substantial exploration opportunities with evidence of high-grade multi-commodity mineralization. The company is now focusing on implementing its exploration strategy, starting with on-ground activities at Bingara.

A recent LiDAR survey, providing coverage for both projects, will generate accurate land surface digital terrain models, enhancing geological mapping, surface geochemical sampling, and the design of follow-up drilling programs. At the Spring Creek gold trend in Bingara, a geological mapping and sampling program is planned to refine targeting for the proposed drilling. Initial mapping and rock chip sampling are also slated for the Evan and Corrigan targets in northwest Bingara to confirm historical workings and potential mineralization.

Managing Director Ian Prentice expressed enthusiasm about commencing exploration at these under-explored assets. The Hidden Treasure — Spring Creek trend, he noted, offers compelling first-pass drill targets based on previous shallow, high-grade gold drill intercepts. The New England Orogen, which hosts these projects, is known for its valuable gold, antimony, and copper deposits, including the Hillgrove and Mt Morgan deposits. Bingara, covering 484.1km², contains two mineralized trends along the Peel Fault system, while Nundle, at 259.1km², also straddles the fault and contains two key prospective target areas. Cosmo Metals is strategically focused on gold, antimony, and copper exploration.