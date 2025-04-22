Lodestar Minerals Advances Chilean Copper-Gold Project

Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) has concluded its initial reverse circulation drilling initiative at the Darwin Iron-Oxide Copper Gold Project in Chile. The program, which involved 16 holes totaling 2,026 meters, was expanded following the identification of additional quartz-calcite veins containing copper and iron oxide mineralization on the surface. These veins, located between the southern and central target areas, suggest a potential connection between the two, with the vein system demonstrating continuity over a strike length exceeding one kilometer.

All samples have been sent to ALS laboratory for analysis, with multiple intervals prioritized for expedited assaying to accelerate result delivery. These selected intervals, identified during geological logging, predominantly consist of quartz and calcite veins believed to have a higher likelihood of mineralization, based on historical mining data. The company anticipates releasing the assay results in the coming weeks.

The Darwin Project is strategically located within a region known for hosting numerous copper and gold-rich IOCG deposits, including Carola and Atacama Kozan. Lodestar Minerals, actively engaged in base metal and gold exploration, is focusing on its project portfolio in Chile and Western Australia.