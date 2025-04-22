Sayona Mining Boosts Lithium Resource Potential

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) announced the final results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada, confirming the large tonnage, high-grade potential of this strategic lithium asset. The drilling program, encompassing 36 drill holes totaling 16,601.80 meters, has successfully identified significant high-grade lithium occurrences outside the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) pit shells, bolstering the potential for resource expansion and category upgrades.

Key highlights from the drilling results include new discoveries in the North-East Area, with intercepts such as 35.00m @ 1.45% Li2O from 291.00m in drillhole LAN-24-280 and 16.40m @ 1.51% Li2O from 305.35m in drillhole LAN-24-271. The North-West Extension also revealed new pegmatites, featuring intercepts like 15.20m @ 1.75% Li2O from 359.95m in drillhole LAN-24-234 and 18.10m @ 1.74% Li2O from 289.85m in drillhole LAN-24-279.

With all assay results from the 2024 drilling campaign validated, Sayona is now focused on incorporating these findings into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate. This will provide a clearer picture of the project’s long-term potential. The company is also initiating a Scoping Study into the potential expansion of production at NAL, enhancing mine planning and optimisation strategies, and conducting further exploration drilling to identify additional mineralisation zones.

Sayona’s CEO, Lucas Dow, expressed enthusiasm about the drilling results, stating that they reaffirm NAL’s position as a premier lithium asset in North America. The discovery of new high-grade mineralisation strengthens confidence in NAL’s future resource growth and operational expansion potential. These findings may contribute to the upgrade of Inferred resources to the Indicated category.