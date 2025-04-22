SRJ Technologies’ (ASX: SRJ) subsidiary, Air Control Entech (ACE), has been awarded a $1.45 million contract with a major global energy firm. ACE, acquired by SRJ in mid-2024 for $8.6 million, will conduct advanced inspection and emissions monitoring campaigns in the North Sea. The contract includes fixed monthly payments for scheduled work, with potential for further revenue through ad-hoc requests.

According to ACE Managing Director Marc Whitton, this contract underscores ACE’s commitment to providing cost-effective and safer solutions within the oil and gas sector. The agreement follows successful demonstrations of ACE’s ‘ACE365’ model, which reduces operational expenditure and minimizes personnel exposure to hazardous conditions. Additionally, ACE was granted ‘Super-User’ status by the client after completing emissions monitoring demonstrations in 2024, leading to the inclusion of emissions monitoring in the client’s FY25 work scopes.

The integration of ACE has expanded SRJ’s remote inspection capabilities, utilizing technologies like drones and ROVs. SRJ has also appointed Kurt Reeves as its new CEO, effective May 15, 2025. Based in Abu Dhabi, Reeves brings 22 years of experience in the energy and asset integrity sectors, and will focus on driving SRJ’s growth in the region.