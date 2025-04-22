Sayona Mining Boosts Lithium Resource Outlook

Sayona Mining (ASX:SYA) has announced further high-grade lithium results from its 2024 drilling campaign at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Québec, Canada. The final results, encompassing 36 drill holes totaling 16,601.80 meters, confirm the large tonnage and high-grade potential of the strategic lithium asset. Key highlights include new discoveries in the North-East Area, such as 35.00m @ 1.45% Li2O from 291.00m in drillhole LAN-24-280 and 16.40m @ 1.51% Li2O from 305.35m in drillhole LAN-24-271. The North-West Extension also revealed new pegmatites, including 15.20m @ 1.75% Li2O from 359.95m in drillhole LAN-24-234 and 18.10m @ 1.74% Li2O from 289.85m in drillhole LAN-24-279.

According to the press release, all assay results from the 2024 drilling campaign have now been validated and released, confirming the extension of high-grade lithium mineralization. This sets the stage for potential resource expansion and category upgrades, positioning Sayona to capitalize on growing lithium demand, especially considering its position as the largest lithium producer in North America.

Sayona’s CEO, Lucas Dow, expressed enthusiasm about the drilling results, emphasizing NAL’s status as a premier lithium asset. He highlighted the discovery of new high-grade mineralization in both the North-East and North-West extensions, stating that it boosts confidence in NAL’s future resource growth and operational expansion potential. The company is now focused on incorporating these results into an updated Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) and completing a Scoping Study into potential production expansion at NAL. This updated MRE is expected to clarify the project’s long-term potential and further enhance NAL’s contribution to the global lithium supply chain.

The company will also look to enhance mine planning and optimisation strategies to maximise project value and ensure efficient resource development. Sayona plans to conduct further exploration drilling to extend resource boundaries and identify additional mineralization zones, solidifying NAL’s future in the lithium market.