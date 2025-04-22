Yanmar Reaches 300,000 Mini Excavator Milestone

Yanmar Compact Equipment has announced a significant milestone: the production of its 300,000th mini excavator at its Chikugo Plant in Fukuoka Prefecture, Japan. The company attributes this accomplishment to strong partnerships with regional dealers and valuable feedback from equipment operators worldwide. Yanmar’s history in the compact construction machinery sector began in 1968 with the introduction of the YNB300, a wheeled mini excavator designed to meet the increasing demand for small-scale equipment in urban environments.

Throughout the 1970s, Yanmar focused on expanding its range of compact construction equipment, including mini excavators and mini wheel loaders. A key innovation arrived in 1993 with the ViO series, featuring a ‘zero tail swing’ design that allowed the machines to rotate without rear overhang, opening a new segment in the market. The Sigma series followed in 1998, further addressing the limitations of ultra-compact equipment through technological advancements. Established as a standalone company in 2004, Yanmar Compact Equipment continues to offer a range of products, including mini and midi excavators, wheel loaders, and compact track loaders, supported by comprehensive services.