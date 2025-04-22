Astute Metals Upgrades Red Mountain Lithium Project

Astute Metals (ASX:ASE) has reported positive findings from early-stage metallurgical testing at its Red Mountain Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. The testwork, conducted by Sepro Laboratories, focused on separating lithium-bearing clay from waste material to increase lithium grade while decreasing mass. Initial results indicate strong support for the project’s commercial viability. The first stage of testing achieved a mass rejection of 36.3%. The lithium grade saw a 22% increase, from a calculated head grade of 703 parts per million (ppm) to a final concentrate grade of 858 ppm lithium. The total lithium recovery rate reached 77.8%. According to Astute Metals, these outcomes provide proof-of-concept that waste material can be separated from lighter material at the project, potentially unlocking commercial development. The company is continuing its second phase of drilling at Red Mountain, comprising six holes for 1,400m of diamond drilling, to further establish the project in the North American critical minerals landscape.