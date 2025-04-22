AI Drives Mining Efficiency in Africa

African Mining Week, coinciding with African Energy Week in Cape Town, highlights the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in optimizing mining operations across the continent. Investment platform Energy Capital & Power notes that African mining companies are increasingly adopting AI to streamline processes and meet government-set production targets. Botswana Diamonds, for instance, has launched an AI-based nationwide exploration program, leading to the discovery of potential deposits of various metals and prompting applications for 11 new prospecting licenses. Chairman John Teeling emphasizes AI’s ability to identify previously unknown mineral opportunities, specifically in copper, cobalt, zinc, and gold.

In South Africa, Kilken Platinum is leveraging AI to optimize operations at its Thabazimbi processing plant, aiming to double platinum group metals production to 83 kilograms per month. The project’s initial phase has already increased output to 40kg. The Bushveld complex in South Africa, the largest platinum group metals supplier globally, also yields chromite, vanadium, and titanium. Platinum group metals, crucial in the automotive sector (accounting for 40% of platinum and 85% of palladium demand), continue to be in demand even with the rise of hybrid and electric vehicles.