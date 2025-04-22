EPC Solar Expands Renewable Energy Reach to Fiji

EPC Solar, an Indigenous-owned Australian company, is expanding its operations to Fiji, marking its first international venture. The company aims to accelerate the adoption of renewable energy by providing accessible solar and storage technologies to businesses and individuals. EPC Solar has signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to supply solar products to resorts like Musket Cove, Plantation Island, and Lomani Island Resort. Additionally, a partnership with ONA coffee will power its new Fijian factory with 100% renewable energy.

With a pipeline of over 40 potential installation sites in Fiji, EPC Solar is focusing next on New Zealand and other Pacific nations that are vulnerable to climate change. The company says Fiji’s stable political climate and commitment to 100% renewable energy by 2036 make it an ideal first step. EPC Solar’s Commercial Manager, Lucas Sena, emphasizes the importance of these partnerships for sustainable development, local economic growth, and renewable energy adoption. By integrating solar and battery solutions, EPC Solar aims to reduce reliance on diesel, cut emissions, and provide cost savings.

Founded in 2014, EPC Solar also operates the Kali Pathways program, which supports Indigenous individuals in building careers in the renewables industry. The company offers commercial properties solutions like rooftop installations, battery storage, microgrids, and EV chargers, with innovative financing options such as solar loans and Power Purchase Agreements, facilitating infrastructure upgrades without significant upfront costs.