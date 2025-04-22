TruScreen Launches Cervical Screening Program in Vietnam

TruScreen Group (ASX: TRU) has initiated a five-year cervical screening program in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, leveraging its AI-enabled TruScreen Ultra device. This community-based program, conducted in partnership with the Ho Chi Minh City Public Health Association (HPHA) and distributor Gorton Health Services (GHS), aims to screen 260,000 women. HPHA will manage the program’s logistics, while Gorton will handle device distribution, training, and data compilation. Key hospitals will provide technical support.

The program aligns with Vietnam’s National Action Plan on Cervical Cancer Prevention, which seeks to screen 60% of sexually active women aged 30 to 54. TruScreen Ultra offers real-time results, eliminating the need for traditional cytology and specialized infrastructure. The device’s portability and ease of use are expected to enhance screening uptake. According to TruScreen CEO Marty Dillon, the program could save thousands of lives and serve as a model for other countries.