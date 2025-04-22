Singapore Hosts SuperAI Event in 2025

Singapore is positioning itself as a global AI hub with the return of SuperAI, scheduled for June 18-19, 2025, at Marina Bay Sands. The event expects over 7,000 participants from over 100 countries, including developers, founders, investors, academics, and enterprise leaders. Following a successful debut in 2024, SuperAI has rapidly grown into Asia’s largest AI-focused event, covering robotics, healthcare, finance, and climate tech.

The event will host three main stages addressing major industry themes, such as AI’s role in automating the physical world and China’s AI revolution. Key highlights include the NEXT Hackathon, powered by Amazon, where 15 developer teams will compete using generative AI tools. Additionally, the Genesis Startup Competition will offer ten startups a chance to win from a prize pool exceeding US$200,000, supported by AWS. This contest will provide startups with exposure to investors and fundraising opportunities. SuperAI reflects the accelerating global AI industry, with investments soaring 62% in 2024 to US$110 billion.