China warns of retaliation against countries that ‘appease’ US in escalating trade war

China has issued a stark warning to countries negotiating trade deals with the United States, vowing “resolute and reciprocal countermeasures” against any nation that seeks tariff exemptions at Beijing’s expense. The statement comes amid intensifying global economic pressure from President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs and a fresh round of diplomatic brinkmanship between the world’s two largest economies.

In a sharply worded statement released on Monday, China’s Ministry of Commerce accused Washington of “unilateral bullying” and condemned nations that would “sacrifice others’ interests for temporary selfish gains.”

The Ministry of Commerce warned it would oppose “any party striking a deal at China’s expense” and is prepared to respond with “resolute and reciprocal” measures.

“Appeasement cannot bring peace, and compromise cannot earn respect,” the ministry said.

“To seek one’s own temporary selfish interests at the expense of others’ interests is to seek the skin of a tiger. That approach will ultimately fail on both ends and harm others.”

U.S. turns tariffs into geopolitical pressure

The warning follows reports from Bloomberg and the Wall Street Journal that the Trump administration plans to pressure dozens of countries into limiting trade with China in exchange for relief from recently announced tariffs. The new US levies—paused for 90 days for most nations—remain fully in place for China, with effective duties of up to 145% on Chinese imports. Some products face cumulative tariffs as high as 245%.

Beijing has responded with retaliatory tariffs of up to 125% on U.S. goods and vowed to “fight to the end” if Washington escalates further.

While the White House has framed its tariffs as a tool to restore balance to America’s trade relationships and bring manufacturing back to U.S. soil, critics warn that the strategy risks fracturing global supply chains and provoking a global recession.

President Trump claimed last week that more than 70 countries had reached out to negotiate tariff relief. Japan has already begun talks, while South Korea, India, Taiwan, and Indonesia are preparing concessions involving energy, agriculture, and industrial goods. The European Union has suspended retaliatory tariffs in the hope of reaching an accord.

Beijing: Don’t choose at our expense

While Trump told reporters that he was confident of a “very good deal” with China, Beijing has not confirmed any ongoing talks and continues to frame the U.S. approach as economic coercion.

In a sign that China is also looking to shore up alliances, President Xi Jinping recently visited Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia—three nations facing pending U.S. tariffs—as part of a regional charm offensive. During the trip, he emphasised China’s commitment to open trade and multilateral cooperation, while warning of the dangers of “the law of the jungle.”

“Where the strong prey on the weak, all countries will become victims,” a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.

Countries caught in the middle

Beijing’s warning underscores the precarious position of countries navigating between the rival powers. Many Southeast Asian nations have deep trade ties with China but are reliant on U.S. markets and investment. ASEAN’s trade with China totalled US$234bn in Q1 2025, while its trade with the U.S. reached US$476.8bn in 2024.

Elizabeth Economy of Stanford’s Hoover Institution said countries are unlikely to fully align with either side: