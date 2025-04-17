Alice Queen Advances Fiji Gold Project

Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) is making significant strides at its Viani Gold Project in Fiji. Managing Director Andrew Buxton reports the successful intersection of the target alteration zone in hole three. Assays are currently en route to Australia, and if confirmed, the gold mineralization could extend to approximately 300 meters below the surface. This supports the continuity of high-grade gold within the deposit.

Beyond the current drilling program, Alice Queen has broader exploration ambitions for the Viani project. The company plans a strategic step-out for hole four and has identified the potential for up to 50 high-grade gold vein sets across a 4-kilometer strike zone. Furthermore, increasing investor interest in its Horn Island project in Queensland, combined with existing infrastructure in Fiji, positions Alice Queen to capitalize on the favorable gold pricing environment. Assay results from hole three are expected within three weeks.