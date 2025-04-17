Anatara Lifesciences Faces Setback in IBS Trial

Anatara Lifesciences (ASX:ANR) has announced headline results from its Phase II GaRP-IBS trial, revealing that the primary endpoint of IBS-SSS reduction versus placebo was not met. Despite this, the trial demonstrated positive secondary outcomes and no safety concerns. The GaRP cohort experienced a consistent and meaningful improvement in IBS symptoms, with a reduction of more than 40% observed, though this did not reach statistical significance compared to the placebo group. A secondary endpoint showed statistically significant improvement in anxiety scores (P-value 0.034 at Week 8), influencing the overall HADS score (P-value 0.025 at Week 8), while depression scores remained stable.

Notably, the secondary endpoint of IBS-Adequate Relief was highly significant at 10 weeks (P-value 0.004), indicating a clear preference for the GaRP product among participants self-assessing as “responders.” Median IBS-SSS scores showed a 45% reduction in the GaRP cohort from baseline to week 8, translating to a significant positive change in daily life. Further analysis revealed a statistically significant improvement in background anxiety scores, supporting benefits to the gut-brain axis.

Anatara is now considering future directions, with tighter cashflow controls, and will formalize the GaRP project’s value for commercial discussions. The company is also progressing its anti-obesity project, with pre-clinical mice studies underway at the University of Newcastle. The anti-obesity project aims to develop an oral medication to assist weight reduction and maintenance, targeting the stimulation of endogenous GLP-1. Anatara has allocated more than $250,000 to these proof-of-concept studies. Corporate changes include Mr. John Michailidis transitioning to a non-executive director role and Mr. Simon Erskine reducing his workload as CDO. The company’s cash position is stable, with an anticipated R&D tax incentive rebate of approximately $500k at the end of H1CY25.