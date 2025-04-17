WIN Metals Advances Butchers Creek Gold Project

WIN Metals (ASX: WIN) is progressing towards restarting production at its Butchers Creek gold deposit in Western Australia, buoyed by an updated mineral resource estimate (MRE). The MRE identifies 321,000 ounces of gold at 1.91 grams per tonne. A key factor in this progress is the conversion of 119,000 ounces at 2.24g/t into the ‘indicated’ category, marking an 86% increase compared to the 2021 estimate.

CEO Steve Norregaard emphasized the importance of indicated resources, stating it allows WIN Metals to advance development studies while drilling continues at other high-priority targets. He highlighted the opportunity to monetize the asset in the current high gold price environment, given the accessible mineralization suited for low-cost open pit mining. The company plans to further enhance the resource base, particularly focusing on the Golden Crown area, during the upcoming dry season, building on previous high-grade drill intersections. The Butchers Creek project previously operated as an open pit mine in 1995, producing 52,000 ounces of gold from 761,000 tonnes at 2.09g/t.