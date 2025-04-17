Military Metals to Explore Slovakian Antimony-Gold Project

Military Metals (CSE:MILI) is set to commence fieldwork at its Tiennesgrund Antimony-Gold Project in eastern Slovakia next month. The exploration program will focus on determining the potential of the district-scale mineralized system through structural analysis. Efforts will concentrate on areas with accessible underground workings or surface exposures to gather structural measurements. Based on these findings, soil geochemical surveys will be conducted, and any delineated antimony and gold anomalies will undergo trenching, sampling, and mapping. Locations showing positive results from these efforts will be considered for future drilling.

The company anticipates the exploration program, excluding drilling, to take three to four weeks. CEO Scott Eldridge expressed enthusiasm about unlocking the value of the company’s Slovakian project, noting the current rise in antimony prices and the global supply shortage. He emphasized that re-armament and renewable energy advancements are key demand drivers for antimony. Antimony, crucial for hardening metals, is increasingly vital in military, manufacturing, and renewable energy applications, including solar photovoltaic glass.

The Tiennesgrund Project has a history of small-scale gold and antimony mining spanning centuries. The presence of over two dozen adits suggests a structural zone extending across the project area. Military Metals, a British Columbia-based mineral explorer, is focused on acquiring and developing antimony-focused assets.