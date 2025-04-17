Advance Metals Hits High-Grade Gold at Myrtleford

Advance Metals (ASX: AVM) has reported significant gold discoveries at its Myrtleford project in Victoria. Assays from the drilling program revealed grades as high as 446 grams per tonne of gold. Diamond hole AMD003 returned 7.5m at 47.9g/t gold, extending the known mineralized system to the northwest. Previous results include 8.2 meters at 22.4 grams per tonne gold, demonstrating a consistent high-grade trend.

Managing Director Adam McKinnon highlighted the definition of a coherent ultra-high-grade zone, with the potential for extensions in multiple directions. Drilling is now moving north to the Twist Creek area to assess regional potential. Advance Metals has tested less than 1% of the 13km-long Happy Valley trend, leaving immense exploration upside. The company awaits further assay results and is conducting mapping and rock chip sampling across multiple targets within the Myrtleford project.