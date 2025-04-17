Kookaburra Graphite Project Included in Prospectus

Lincoln Minerals’ Kookaburra Graphite Project in South Australia has been included in the Australian Critical Minerals Prospectus for 2025, published by Austrade. This prospectus showcases Australia’s most advanced and strategically significant critical minerals projects, assisting international investors in identifying high-potential opportunities. The Kookaburra project’s inclusion, for the third time, acknowledges its development status, existing mining lease, prefeasibility study results, and strategic positioning near key infrastructure. The project supports global trends like decarbonization and the electric vehicle transition, with its graphite suitable for battery anode material production.

CEO Jonathon Trewartha expressed the company’s pleasure at the project’s continued recognition in this national publication. He emphasized that as international markets seek high-quality, low-risk graphite sources, Kookaburra stands out as a development-ready project capable of supplying battery and industrial markets. Located in the Eyre Peninsula, the Kookaburra Project boasts a resource of 12.8 million tonnes at 7.6% total graphitic carbon. Lincoln Minerals is actively exploring strategic pathways to advance the project, including offtake partnerships, funding solutions, and value-added graphite processing.