PFAS Incineration Process Yields Safe Destruction Pathway

An international team of scientists led by Australian researchers has identified a safe method for destroying materials contaminated with per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) through incineration. The research, conducted by the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO), the University of Newcastle, Colorado State University, and the National Synchrotron Radiation Laboratory in Hefei, China, details a pathway to completely destroy PFAS within hazardous waste incinerators. PFAS, synthetic chemicals used in various products for heat, stain, grease, and water resistance, pose a global environmental concern due to their persistence and accumulation, leading to harm to human and animal health.

The study focused on identifying the short-lived molecules formed during PFAS incineration, some existing for mere milliseconds. Researchers ionized and detected these molecules using specialized equipment, crucial for determining potentially harmful byproducts. The incineration process aims for ‘mineralization,’ converting fluorocarbon chains into inorganic compounds like calcium fluoride, carbon dioxide and monoxide, and water. These byproducts can then be captured and transformed into reusable materials, including industrial chemicals, concrete, fertilizers, and fuels. Professor Eric Kennedy from the University of Newcastle emphasizes that identifying these intermediary molecules ensures complete PFAS destruction without harmful byproducts. Concerns around PFAS exposure include increased cholesterol, reduced kidney function, altered immunological function, hormonal changes, and increased risk of certain cancers.