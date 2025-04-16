DXN Secures First Data Centre as a Service Contract

DXN Limited (DXN) has announced its first Data Centre as a Service (DCaaS) agreement with a US-based global provider of satellite earth stations. The contract involves designing, building, and deploying prefabricated technical infrastructure at an initial site in the Northern Territory. The Total Contract Value (TCV) for this first site is approximately $3.6 million over five years, including an upfront payment of around $0.6 million.

The agreement includes recurring revenue for maintenance and management services over the five-year period, with an option to renew for an additional five years. The US customer has indicated a potential for DXN to secure multiple additional sites across regional Australia, presenting further revenue opportunities.

The contract comprises an upfront fee for the design and construction of prefabricated modular solutions and an ongoing monthly fee for managed services. The target deployment date is set for August 2025. Design work has already commenced at the initial site.

Shalini Lagrutta, Managing Director of DXN, highlighted the significance of this contract in showcasing DXN’s ability to provide ongoing value to its global customer base. Beyond simply building and handing over infrastructure projects, DXN will maintain and manage these sites. Lagrutta also noted the role of AI in accelerating growth within the space and satellite industry. She says AI enhances data processing, automation, and decision-making, enabling faster image analysis, real-time satellite adjustments, predictive maintenance, and autonomous spacecraft operations.

DXN is a vertically integrated manufacturer and operator of modular data centres in Asia Pacific. Their core business includes designing, engineering, manufacturing, maintaining, and operating data centres, working with major government and blue-chip enterprise customers. The company operates through two core divisions: a Modular Division, focused on EDGE facilities and critical DC infrastructure, and a Data Centre Operations division, focused on operating, maintaining, and marketing data centres for both its own facilities and its modular customers.