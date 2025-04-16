Black Canyon Boosts Manganese Recovery at Wandanya

Black Canyon (ASX:BCA) anticipates enhanced manganese recoveries following additional beneficiation testwork at its Wandanya Project in Western Australia. The testwork on Wandanya composites resulted in an overall recovery of manganese to 80%, producing a 45% manganese concentrate grade. These results maintain a ‘high-grade’ manganese concentrate above the 44% manganese benchmark.

The metallurgical results provide confidence in the project’s amenability to simple beneficiation, indicating potential manganese concentrate grades and recoveries. Further metallurgical programs, including a mineralogical study, are planned to understand the characteristics of the Wandanya mineralization better. Exploration planning and access requirements are progressing, with a heritage survey and phase two drilling scheduled for this quarter to evaluate stratabound manganese and iron targets.

Managing Director Brendan Cummins stated the latest testwork results show an uplift in overall recovery, averaging 80%, with a modest decrease in overall manganese grade to 45%. An improvement in recovery ensures better utilization of the orebody, potentially increasing product volume and extending mine life through more efficient processing. Currently, the Shanghai Metals Market reports a 44% manganese price of about US$5.10 per dry metric tonne unit, converting to US$224.4 per tonne.

Black Canyon holds a land package totaling 1,700km2 in the Balfour Manganese Field and across the Oakover Basin in Western Australia.