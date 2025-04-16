Pivotal Metals Secures Grant for Horden

Pivotal Metals (ASX:PVT) has been awarded a grant of nearly C$105,000 (US$119,000) from Québec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests to advance metallurgical testwork at its Horden Lake Project. This grant is part of Québec’s initiative to bolster the discovery and development of critical and strategic minerals within the province. The first tranche of $70,000 is expected this month, directly supporting the metallurgical testwork aimed at de-risking and advancing the Horden Lake project towards future development.

Ivan Fairhall, Managing Director of Pivotal Metals, emphasized the significance of this funding. According to Fairhall, the grant underscores the strong support for mineral exploration companies contributing to the domestic supply of critical metals. The company recently completed over 1,500 meters of drilling targeting shallow electromagnetic anomalies identified through property-wide surveys. Pivotal Metals holds the Horden Lake property, which has a JORC-compliant mineral resource estimate of 27.8 million tonnes at 1.49% copper equivalent, encompassing copper, nickel, palladium, and gold. Pivotal aims to expand Horden Lake’s mineral endowment and reduce project risks from engineering, environmental, and economic standpoints.