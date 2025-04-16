NeuroScientific Acquires Isopogen, Expands Stem Cell Portfolio

NeuroScientific Biopharmaceuticals (ASX: NSB) has announced its acquisition of Isopogen WA, gaining the StemSmart patented stem cell technology for manufacturing mesenchymal stromal cells (MSC). The company intends to integrate this cellular technology into a special access program targeting neurodegenerative conditions where standard treatments show limited success. Isopogen plans to initiate clinical trials within the next two years to pursue regulatory approval for the technology across various inflammatory and immune disorders.

According to NeuroScientific, the long-term objective is to achieve regulatory and reimbursement approval for MSC therapy, making it accessible to a wider patient base. The company highlights stem cell therapies’ growing recognition as transformative and sees this acquisition as an opportunity to expand its impact in regenerative medicine. NeuroScientific will issue 85.7 million shares to Isopogen directors, alongside 57.1 million performance shares convertible into ordinary shares. The acquisition will be primarily funded through a $3.5 million placement at $0.035 per share.