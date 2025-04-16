Barton Gold Identifies High-Grade Gold-Silver Zone

Barton Gold (ASX: BGD) has announced the discovery of a new high-grade gold-silver zone at its Tolmer prospect in South Australia, potentially establishing a third revenue stream for the company. Recent assays have extended mineralisation at Tarcoola, revealing a western silver zone and an eastern gold zone approximately 1 kilometer apart. Notably, previous results from November showcased some of Australia’s highest-grade silver, including a bonanza grade of 17,600 grams per tonne.

New assays from the silver zone include 4m at 1,417g/t silver from 9m, and 23m at 95g/t silver from 4m. The gold zone highlights include 5m at 3.07g/t gold from 16m, and 5m at 4.38g/t gold from 49m. Barton also encountered high-grade gold within the highest-grade silver in one of the Tolmer drill holes, prompting further evaluation to assess the potential of this mineralisation. A follow-up program is underway to map and test the extensions of the new silver zone.

Managing director Alexander Scanlon emphasized the surprise discovery of high-grade standalone silver within a 130-year-old goldfield. He believes Tolmer could become a third low-cost, high-revenue stream. The central location of Tolmer, near the Perseverance mine and the Central Gawler mill, provides opportunities for blending high-grade gold and silver mineralisation.