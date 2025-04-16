Jarrad Haynes, Managing Director of Capital Prudential, speaks about the firm’s focus on generating investor returns through real estate development. Specialising in both residential and commercial projects, the company balances risk by employing strong due diligence, active project monitoring, and diversification across asset types and geographies. Key projects include an industrial warehouse in Perth with high-quality tenants, and a residential development in Brisbane benefiting from infrastructure upgrades tied to the Olympics. Capital Prudential offers a suite of funds ranging from first mortgage debt to development equity, tailored to different investor risk appetites. Jarrad emphasises the company’s development-driven expertise, strong on-the-ground teams, and consistent investor returns—highlighting a 100% track record of delivering on commitments. Looking ahead, the firm is bullish on private credit and sees long-term growth opportunities amid a tightening regulatory and competitive landscape.