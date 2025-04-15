Tartana Secures Grant for Copper/Gold Drilling

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT) has received a significant boost to its exploration efforts, securing a $275,000 Collaborative Exploration Initiative (CEI) grant from the Queensland Department of Natural Resources and Mines. The grant will finance diamond drilling at the Beefwood copper/gold target, a greenfield prospect defined by geophysical and geochemical anomalies. This target has surface samples that grade up to 282 g/t Au. The planned 800-meter drill hole represents the first drilling ever conducted in the tenement, which is covered by recent Cenozoic sediments. Tartana intends to begin the drilling program as soon as practically possible, marking the start of its 2025 exploration season. The exploration program will also focus on copper, gold, tin and antimony targets.

The Beefwood project is strategically located near the Gamboola Fault zone, which is interpreted as a western extension of the Palmerville Fault, a major crustal feature linked to other significant mineral deposits. Historical data, including gravity and magnetic surveys, along with Landsat imagery, suggest the presence of nested calderas and intense faulting within the Beefwood tenement. Soil geochemistry surveys have identified anomalous gold values and other pathfinder elements in the area.

The company’s 2025 exploration strategy includes projects from the recently acquired Queensland Strategic Metal’s portfolio, such as the Daisy Bell tin/tungsten project, the Maid and Cardross gold projects, and copper projects in the OK mine area. Tartana anticipates staged financing for the refurbishment of the Mungana processing plant and working capital, sourced from third-party financiers, offtakers, and ongoing copper sulphate concentrate sales. The recent signing of the HOA on the Mungana processing plant enhances the value of successful exploration by offering access to processing facilities.