Askari Metals Identifies High-Grade Tin, Tantalum

Askari Metals (ASX:AS2) has announced the identification of high-grade tin and tantalum mineralisation at its Uis project in Namibia. A review of historical data, coupled with targeted exploration, revealed exceptionally high grades, including 3.17% tin oxide and 5,226 parts per million tantalum. Mapping and rock chip sampling at the Kestrel pegmatite target further confirmed this, showing values up to 0.38% tin oxide and 672ppm tantalum.

Director Gino D’Anna emphasized the strategic importance of the Uis project, noting its location along strike from the operating Uis tin mine. He highlighted the project’s potential to host significant tin, tantalum, and rubidium mineralisation, drawing comparisons to neighboring Andrada Mining. The company is capitalizing on strong market conditions, with tin trading at US$31,275 per tonne and the tantalum market projected to reach $126.4 million by 2030. Askari plans further exploration, including soil geochemical sampling and trenching programs, to expand the known mineralisation at the site.