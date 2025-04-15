Accelerate Resources Identifies High-Impact Gold Targets

Accelerate Resources (ASX:AX8) has announced the identification of three new high-impact gold targets at its Kanowna East gold project, recently acquired near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. This development follows advanced geological re-interpretation and data analysis of fieldwork completed in February. The company is now pursuing regulatory approvals and a heritage survey in preparation for a maiden reverse circulation and aircore drilling campaign slated for later this quarter.

Acquired earlier this year from Metal Hawk (ASX: MHK), the Kanowna East project represents a key component of Accelerate’s gold exploration strategy. Its strategic location near major gold mines, including Kanowna Belle and the Kalgoorlie Super Pit, underscores the company’s commitment to gold as a primary commodity. New targets identified include extensions to a 600-meter palaeochannel, the discovery of a bedrock source at the Western Tiger prospect, and a series of regional-scale gold targets based on previously untested anomalies.

Historical drilling results at Kanowna East have yielded significant palaeo-surface gold assays, including 4 meters at 17.7 grams per tonne gold from 75 meters. Accelerate believes these results, combined with new geological insights, indicate substantial potential for undercover palaeo-surface and basement gold mineralized systems. The company expects drilling will commence in Q2 2025, following regulatory approvals and heritage survey completion.