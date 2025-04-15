Western Australia Boosts Defence Industry with Partnership

The Western Australian Government has partnered with General Dynamics Mission Systems to strengthen the state’s defence industry and bolster its economy. This memorandum of understanding aims to integrate local businesses into the Virginia-class submarine supply chain, enhancing workforce skills and knowledge. The Australian Government’s significant investment of over $10 billion in the Henderson Defence Precinct, HMAS Stirling facilities, nuclear-powered submarine sustainment, and continuous shipbuilding is projected to generate 10,000 jobs.

Defence Industries Minister Paul Papalia emphasized the agreement’s importance for Western Australia’s role in the AUKUS partnership. He noted that local businesses will gain valuable experience alongside General Dynamics, positioning them at the forefront of the Virginia-class supply chain. Defence is a key component of the ‘Made in WA’ plan, which focuses on local production, job creation, and economic diversification. The sector is predicted to become Western Australia’s second-largest industry. The mining industry’s role is also critical, providing essential minerals like aluminium, graphite, and rare earths, crucial for advanced defence systems as highlighted by NATO’s list of defence-critical raw materials.