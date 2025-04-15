Great Western Exploration Completes Sumo Drilling

Great Western Exploration (ASX:GTE) has concluded its maiden reverse circulation drilling program at the Sumo niobium target, situated within the Yerrida North Project in Western Australia. The drilling program, comprising 15 holes totaling 992m, aimed to test Sumo’s broad spaced drilling pattern and target the fresh-oxide weathering interface, an area prospective for niobium enrichment. Assays from the drilling are expected in June 2025. Sumo measures 2km long by 1km wide, supported by coincident pathfinder geochemistry, indicating potential carbonite niobium mineralisation. The target is located 70km south-east of Sandfire Resources’ DeGrussa Copper-Gold Project.

Niobium, a ductile and heat-resistant metal, is primarily used in the steel industry, accounting for approximately 90% of its usage. As a micro alloy with iron, niobium enhances steel strength and reduces weight. This results in more economical products for industries such as construction, oil and gas pipelines, and automotive, where weight reduction translates to improved performance and fuel efficiency. Great Western Exploration holds a significant land position in Western Australia’s mining regions, focusing on copper, gold, and base metals exploration within the Yerrida North Project, located 800km northeast of Perth.