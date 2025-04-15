West Cobar Metals Announces Bulla Park Resource

West Cobar Metals (ASX:WC1) has announced a maiden inferred resource estimate for its Bulla Park Project in New South Wales, totaling 19.7 million tonnes at 0.58% copper-equivalent. Calculated by Lily Valley International, the resource contains an estimated 59,000 tonnes of copper, 20,000 tonnes of antimony, and 3 million ounces of silver. The company also released an exploration target for Bulla Park, projecting between 30 to 50 million tonnes at 0.47% to 0.66% copper-equivalent.

West Cobar plans to conduct further reverse circulation and diamond drilling to expand the mineral resources and identify higher-grade zones. The program includes diamond drilling to extend the inferred resource zone, focusing on thick mineralisation north of and adjacent to the WSW fault, and testing the fault zone at depth. Metallurgical testwork for flotation and leach optimization is ongoing, with current efforts focused on developing a precipitation process for antimony extraction. Managing Director Matt Szwedzicki emphasized the deposit’s potential scale, indicating it could support a major bulk mining open-cut operation.

Szwedzicki highlighted that recent metallurgical testwork demonstrates the unique mineralization style, enabling extraction of copper, antimony, and silver. Recoveries have reached 94.6% for copper, 82.6% for antimony, and 84.1% for silver. West Cobar anticipates further improvements in metal recoverability through continued testwork. The Bulla Park project spans 518km2 and is held by the company’s subsidiary, Bulla Park Metals.

West Cobar Metals focuses on critical mineral assets within Australia.