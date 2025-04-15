Enegex Identifies Promising Gold Anomaly

Enegex (ASX:ENX) has announced the identification of a promising new gold anomaly at its Three Springs gold tenement in Western Australia. Reconnaissance soil geochemistry revealed an area exceeding 1km x 0.8km with significantly elevated gold levels, peaking at 49ppb Au, against a regional background of less than 5ppb Au. Follow-up sampling and geological mapping are scheduled to commence this week to further define the anomaly, which remains open along strike.

The anomaly is situated in a soil and sand-covered regolith setting, with underlying magnetic trends suggesting the presence of meta-sedimentary rocks and gneiss. The current wide-spaced sampling, at 400m x 200m density, will be tightened to a minimum of 200m line spacing to enhance the anomaly’s definition. The company anticipates reporting results as lab analyses become available.

Enegex has also been granted a new 130km² Exploration Licence at Tampia West, located 220km east of Perth. This tenement is strategically positioned, overlapping aeromagnetic targets approximately 20km west of the Tampia gold deposit, which was recently mined by Ramelius Resources Ltd (ASX: RMS). Furthermore, the Goomalling license has been surrendered as part of their strategy to actively manage their tenure based on exploration results.

The company is also progressing an advanced gold target at Rocky Ridge within its Perenjori Project, with environmental and heritage approvals secured in preparation for drill testing. Historical drilling at Rocky Ridge has yielded encouraging intercepts, including 7m at 2.52g/t Au EOH and 7m at 1.14g/t Au. Enegex continues to evaluate new gold opportunities in the West Yilgarn region and beyond, employing cost-effective reconnaissance geochemical sampling to explore under-explored greenstone and gneiss belts.