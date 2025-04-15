Ausmon Identifies Significant Mineralization Near Broken Hill

Ausmon Resources Limited (ASX:AOA) has announced encouraging assay results from RC drilling at the East Borehole Prospect within its EL 9220 Enmore tenement, near Broken Hill, NSW. The assays, conducted on 30 samples from drill hole 24EBRC001, revealed notable intervals of zinc (Zn), manganese (Mn), lead (Pb), and gallium (Ga). Significant intervals include 4m @ 1,095ppm Zn, 400ppm Mn, and 176ppm Pb (36-40m), 28m @ 583ppm Zn (40-68m), 7m @ 1,168ppm Mn (68-77m), and 8m @ 1,622ppm Mn and 369ppm Zn (120-128m). The upper portion of the hole averaged 26ppm Ga.

The presence of elevated manganese is particularly encouraging as it is often associated with the Palaeoproterozoic Broken Hill Pb–Zn–Ag stratiform orebody. Furthermore, the discovery of gallium, a critical metal used in semiconductors and other high-tech applications, adds significant value to the prospect. China, which accounts for 98% of global gallium production, recently banned its export, potentially increasing the value of gallium resources outside of China. 10-20% of global Gallium supply is mainly obtained as a byproduct from the refining of zinc ores, particularly sphalerite (ZnS).

Drilling of 24EBRC001 was initially paused in June 2024 due to challenging ground conditions at 192m, before reaching the planned depth of 275m. Ausmon plans to resume drilling to test two significant IP conductive anomalies, utilizing RC pre-collars to approximately 190m, followed by diamond tails for the remaining depth. Previous scanning samples indicated high levels of Zinc (see ASX Announcement on 17 March 2025).

The Company’s Chief Technical Officer stated the broad zone of elevated Zn averaging 538ppm to a maximum of 1,168ppm Zn is encouraging, especially with the presence of elevated Mn to 1,168ppm. The company also notes that the Gallium, a critical metal for technological applications, is broadly at 26ppm throughout the upper portion of the hole. This will be another valuable mineral to pursue”.

The exploration program aligns with Ausmon’s strategic focus on identifying and developing resources of critical metals to leverage favorable market conditions. The company has been actively exploring EL 9220 Enmore, including undertaking induced polarization surveys in 2023 to identify chargeability zones indicative of potential mineralization.