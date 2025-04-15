Tartana Minerals Retracts Mungana Plant Production Claims

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX:TAT) has retracted production target statements made in its announcement on April 14, 2025, regarding the Mungana processing plant. The earlier announcement stated the plant’s rated capacity at 600,000 tonnes per annum, projecting an initial production target between 5,000 and 10,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in the first year. It also detailed proposed mining operations under the heading ‘Tartana Open Pit Optimisation and Mine Plan’.

The company clarified that while these production target statements were intended to reflect the plant’s potential, they are now being retracted due to the company’s current inability to provide all the information required by ASX Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.17 concerning ‘production targets’.

Tartana Minerals advises investors not to rely on the retracted production target statements for investment decisions. The company, in collaboration with MEC Mining, is undertaking further work to finalise a mine plan. This plan aims to establish extraction tonnages and other necessary metrics for a formal production target forecast. The company intends to release a formal production target and additional information on mine planning upon the completion of these works.

Tartana Minerals Limited is a copper producer with an existing heap leach – solvent extraction – crystallisation plant in Far North Queensland. It is also exploring the development of its primary copper and zinc resources. The company also has an extensive exploration portfolio including the Chillagoe, Herberton and Ortona project areas covering copper, zinc, gold, silver, tin, tungsten and antimony projects.