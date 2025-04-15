Titomic, Northrop Grumman Partner on Vessels

Titomic Limited (ASX:TTT) announced a collaboration with Northrop Grumman to develop and manufacture high-performance pressure vessels utilizing Titomic’s Kinetic Fusion cold spray additive manufacturing technology. This initiative marks a strategic move for Titomic towards high-value collaborations within the aerospace and defense sectors. The partnership aims to improve the performance and durability and reduce the production time of critical pressure vessels. The initial phase will include a concept development study and part production for testing.

Titomic’s cold spray technology offers benefits such as enhanced material properties, reduced lead times, and the ability to create complex geometries. This technology is particularly beneficial for pressure vessels used in aerospace, defense, energy, and industrial applications.

Titomic’s CEO, Jim Simpson, emphasized the significance of the collaboration in overcoming supply chain challenges for manufacturing critical defense components. Dr. Neil Matthews highlighted the potential of cold spray technology to surpass traditional manufacturing limitations, enabling the production of high-strength components with reduced waste and lead times.

Titomic is leveraging localized production capabilities in the United States to meet growing demands and address global supply chain issues. The pressure vessel market presents a multi-billion-dollar opportunity, which both companies aim to capitalize on. This collaboration is the first in a series of initiatives aimed at positioning Titomic as a leader in the global defense and aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. The company is focused on expanding its reach, diversifying its applications, and developing next-generation manufacturing solutions across various industries.