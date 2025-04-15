Revolver Resources Secures Funding for Copper Project

Revolver Resources (ASX:RRR) is progressing its Dianne Copper Project, securing $1.1 million in funding to support development. Managing Director Pat Williams stated the capital raise is a crucial step towards producing copper cathode within the next year. The company has finalized pre-construction activities and is issuing tender packages in preparation for development. Commercial discussions are reportedly well-developed, and the company has demonstrated project viability, positioning them to commence production within the targeted timeframe.

Williams emphasized the project’s strong margins and low overheads as key advantages. Regarding the broader market, he reiterated a bullish outlook on copper pricing, citing global electrification and ongoing industrialization as significant long-term drivers. The Dianne Copper Project aims to capitalize on these trends, and Revolver Resources is focused on bringing the project online efficiently.