Alice Queen Extends Fiji Gold Drilling

Alice Queen (ASX:AQX) has expanded its maiden diamond drilling program at the Viani Project in Fiji, adding a fourth drillhole after successfully intersecting the target zone 300 meters below the surface. The fourth drillhole is currently underway and is projected to intersect the target zone around Easter. The third drillhole, recently completed, intersected the target zone 125 meters below the second. Assays from the third hole have been dispatched, with results expected in three weeks.

The results from the second drillhole at the Dakuniba prospect revealed the potential for high-grade, low-sulphidation style epithermal gold mineralisation within the 3km vein zone. Managing Director Andrew Buxton stated that the first two holes at Viani yielded gold results of up to 26.4 grams per tonne, demonstrating a high-grade epithermal gold zone from surface to a depth of 175 meters. Buxton further added, “The third hole intersected the alteration zone at a depth of 300m and while we eagerly await those assays, we are pleased to advance that we have extended our maiden program and have commenced a fourth hole to test for the first time, approximately 50m to 80m laterally, west-north-west from the high-grade epithermal gold intersected in drillhole 25VDD002.”

In addition to drilling, Alice Queen is conducting trenching along the strike to identify additional high-grade zones at the surface and potential future drill targets. The company’s primary objective is to discover economically viable, high-grade dilation zones and ore shoots within the confirmed epithermal gold mineralised system. The Viani Project, situated on Vanua Levu, shows promise for hosting a high-grade vein-style epithermal gold system. Alice Queen focuses on developing gold and copper projects in Australia and Fiji.