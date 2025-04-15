Lodestar Minerals Advances Chilean Copper-Gold Exploration

Lodestar Minerals (ASX:LSR) is making significant headway in its maiden copper-gold drilling campaign in Chile. Managing Director Ed Turner reported the discovery of new parallel veins and encouraging signs of mineralization, both at the surface and within drill cores. The exploration team has identified multiple copper oxide and iron oxide veins associated with quartz and calcite. These structures, some of which have never been mined, are now being drilled to assess their potential. Select samples have been fast-tracked for assay, and results are anticipated within the next three weeks, providing a rapid turnaround on critical data. As Lodestar shifts its focus to the northern target zone, the momentum is building, suggesting a promising exploration phase. The recent discoveries and expedited assay process underscore Lodestar’s commitment to efficiently evaluating its Chilean copper-gold project.