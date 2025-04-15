Southern Hemisphere Mining Identifies Chile Copper Target

Southern Hemisphere Mining (ASX: SUH) has identified a promising copper and gold target at its Llahuin project in Chile, following recent studies. A magnetotelluric (MT) geophysical survey revealed a notable correlation between the project’s Curiosity target and resistivity measurements, suggesting a substantial mineral deposit at depth. The Llahuin project is strategically located within a highly prospective mining district that is attracting significant investment and witnessing ongoing drilling successes.

According to Chairman Mark Stowell, the MT survey successfully validated the previously identified lithogeochemical depth target model for mineralization at the Curiosity copper target. The new 3D inversion model highlights an area of low resistivity extending over 1,400 meters below the surface. Stowell emphasized that, combined with geochemistry and shallow drilling results, this indicates Curiosity’s potential to host a significant copper-gold porphyry deposit. The company believes the study expands the potential for copper mineralization in the southern part of Llahuin beyond the existing Central Cerro and Ferro open-pit deposits. Southern Hemisphere Mining is now planning to drill-test the MT resistivity target with three to six deep drill holes, aiming to intersect the MT and fathom modeling target zones, with exploration and resource expansion critical to maximize the project’s potential and secure long-term value.