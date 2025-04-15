Tartana Minerals Retracts Mungana Plant Production Targets

Tartana Minerals Limited (ASX: TAT) has retracted its earlier announcement regarding the production potential of the Mungana processing plant. The initial announcement, dated April 14, 2025, stated that the Mungana plant had a rated capacity of 600,000 tonnes per annum and targeted production between 5,000 and 10,000 tonnes of copper concentrate in its first year. It also provided details on proposed mining operations supporting this production. However, Tartana Minerals is now retracting all references to these ‘Production Target Statements’.

The company states that while these statements were intended to reflect the plant’s potential rather than a formal forecast, they are retracting them because they cannot currently provide all the information required by ASX Listing Rules 5.16 and 5.17 regarding a ‘production target’.

Investors are cautioned against relying on the retracted Production Target Statements for investment decisions. Tartana Minerals and MEC Mining are collaborating to finalize a mine plan that will define extraction tonnages and other essential metrics for developing a formal forecast production target. The company plans to release a formal forecast production target and more details on the mine planning as this work progresses.

Tartana Minerals, a copper producer with a heap leach processing plant in Queensland, is actively exploring its primary copper and zinc resources. They have various projects covering copper, zinc, gold, silver, tin, tungsten, and antimony. The retraction highlights the importance of rigorous assessment and compliance with ASX guidelines when communicating production expectations to the market.