Tempest Minerals Agreement with Cambrian Terminated

Tempest Minerals Ltd (ASX:TEM) has announced the termination of its binding agreement with Cambrian Limited, initially disclosed on April 2, 2025. Consequently, the proposed placement previously referenced will not proceed. Tempest Minerals is now re-evaluating its fundraising strategies and intends to provide the market with an update as soon as feasible. The mineral exploration company focuses on projects in Western Australia for precious, base, and energy metals, and will now explore alternative financing avenues.