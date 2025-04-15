Pro Medicus Partners with UCSF on AI

Pro Medicus Limited (ASX: PME) said its U.S. subsidiary, Visage Imaging has entered into a multi-year research collaboration agreement with the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF). The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration, leveraging the Visage AI Accelerator platform to facilitate the development and commercialization of AI solutions in healthcare imaging.

The Visage AI Accelerator program aims to align Visage’s engineering and product development capabilities with clinical research partners like UCSF, capitalizing on their clinical knowledge and research expertise. The platform provides tools for data de-identification, collection, curation, and analysis, streamlining the ‘path-to-production’ in research projects. This unified approach aims to bring the efficiency of Visage technology to research, bridging the gap between research and practical application.

According to Dr. Malte Westerhoff, Visage Imaging Global CTO, Pro Medicus sees AI playing a crucial role in healthcare, particularly in imaging IT. The Visage 7 platform has been optimized for AI, enabling seamless integration of both internal and third-party algorithms into the clinician’s workflow. The collaboration with UCSF represents a significant step in Pro Medicus’s AI strategy, with the potential to develop innovative AI solutions that address specific clinical needs and improve patient outcomes.