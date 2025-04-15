Greatland Gold Pursues Dual ASX, AIM Listing

Greatland Gold, a gold and copper mining company listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM Market (LSE:GGP) with business operations in Western Australia, is progressing towards a dual listing on both the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) and the AIM market, targeted for completion in late June 2025. As part of this strategic move, the company plans a corporate reorganisation, subject to UK Court approval, that will establish a new Australian-incorporated parent company named Greatland Resources. This restructuring will be executed through a UK scheme of arrangement, requiring shareholder and court approval.

Documents have been filed with the UK Court, including a draft scheme circular anticipated to be dispatched to shareholders on April 24, following court approval at a hearing scheduled for April 23, 2025. Shareholder meetings are scheduled for May 12, 2025, to vote on the UK scheme. Greatland Resources will lodge a prospectus with the Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) and the ASX. Upon successful completion, Greatland Resources is expected to trade under the ticker ‘GGP’ on both the ASX and AIM.

Greatland Gold and Greatland Resources have appointed Simmons & Simmons LLP as its English law legal advisor, and King & Wood Mallesons as its Australian law legal advisor.

The Greatland portfolio includes the 100% owned Telfer gold-copper mine, the adjacent 100% owned world class Havieron gold-copper project (under development), and a significant exploration portfolio within the surrounding region. The combination of Telfer and Havieron provides for a substantial and long life gold-copper operation in the Paterson Province in the East Pilbara region of WA.