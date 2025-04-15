Goldman Sachs Profits from Trade War Volatility

Goldman Sachs’ first-quarter revenue and earnings beat expectations, driven by a significant uplift in equities trading revenue. The bank reported a 27% jump in equities trading revenue compared to the same period last year. This performance starkly contrasts with Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent statement that “a trade war and tariff war will produce no winner.” The increased trading activity appears directly linked to the market volatility spurred on by US President Donald Trump’s tariff announcements.

The data suggests that while a trade war may have broader negative economic consequences, certain financial institutions, like Goldman Sachs, can capitalize on market fluctuations and profit from geopolitical tensions. It remains to be seen whether this trend will continue throughout the year, as trade negotiations evolve and market sentiment shifts. However, the initial data presents a clear picture of how specific sectors can benefit from the uncertainties generated by trade disputes. The momentum is expected to continue throughout April, given President Trump’s ongoing tariff announcements.