Australia Decommissions Landmark HIFAR Nuclear Research Reactor

The Australian Nuclear Science and Technology Organisation (ANSTO) has commenced a major decommissioning project for the High Flux Australian Reactor (HIFAR), Australia’s first nuclear research reactor. Built in 1958 at Lucas Heights, Sydney, HIFAR operated for nearly 50 years before being replaced by the OPAL reactor in 2007. The decommissioning follows a license issued by the Australian Radiation Protection and Nuclear Safety Agency (ARPANSA). Stage one of phase A is expected to be completed by 2026.

ANSTO’s Chief Executive Officer, Shaun Jenkinson, emphasized HIFAR’s historical significance, noting its pioneering role in nuclear medicine production, silicon irradiation, and neutron beam research. The decommissioning process will adhere to international best practices, leveraging ANSTO’s expertise in radiation protection and decommissioning. Phase A involves removing neutron beam instruments and peripheral equipment. Future phases, subject to approvals, will address the reactor core. The project involved ten years of planning. HIFAR has been shut down since 2007, with fuel and heavy water already removed.