Vertex Minerals Advances Reward Gold Mine Project

Vertex Minerals (ASX:VTX) is progressing towards underground mining operations at its Reward Gold Mine. The company reports that the processing plant has achieved a 60% throughput rate of its nameplate capacity. Dewatering of old headings is currently underway in anticipation of the arrival of new underground mining equipment. Initial scaling and assessment of historical ground support have been completed across the mine’s historical areas, with additional support to be installed following the TD1 jumbo drill rig’s arrival and commissioning.

Executive Chairman Roger Jackson expressed confidence in both the processing capabilities and the gold grade present in the surface stockpiles. He highlighted the advantage of having these stockpiles situated near the plant as an inexpensive feed source during the commissioning phase. Plant commissioning is ongoing, with modifications being made to accommodate future Reward underground ore feed, which are considered crucial for enhancing plant utilization and increasing throughput. Identified areas for further improvement within the next six weeks include pre-screening, tails line valves, and the tails hopper agitator unit.

Jackson also noted the implementation of low-cost strategies to minimize fine material entering the process. While these adjustments have slightly delayed the timeline for achieving cash flow, the company emphasizes that the primary objective remains mining the high-grade gold material from the Reward mine. Vertex Minerals focuses on discovering and developing multi-million-ounce gold deposits within the goldfields of New South Wales and Western Australia.