Lindian Resources Advances Rare Earth Project

Lindian Resources (ASX:LIN) has initiated early site works at its Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi, signaling an acceleration of its development strategy. Following the commencement of construction on a new 5km access road in February 2025, the company has now begun initial civil and infrastructure development. These actions are part of a broader plan to de-risk Stage One construction and expedite project delivery, reflecting the new management team’s commitment to a focused and efficient approach. The access road construction is currently ahead of schedule and expected to be completed in Q2 2025. Lindian Resources has leveraged the progress of the roadworks to utilize equipment and skilled workers, resulting in both time and cost efficiencies.

Lindian Resources is also prioritizing local workforce participation, with over 70% of current site-based roles filled by local workers. Skills development and training programs are being implemented to further expand the workforce as the project progresses, aiming to create sustained economic opportunities within the region and contribute to the long-term success of the Kangankunde project.