Alma Metals Advances Briggs Copper Project

Alma Metals (ASX:ALM) has announced a significant mineral resource estimate update for its Briggs Copper Project. According to Managing Director Frazer Tabeart, the project now boasts 110 million tonnes in the Indicated category, contributing to a total of 2 million tonnes of contained copper at lower cutoff grades. This development marks a crucial milestone as the project progresses into the scoping study phase. The upgrade of a portion of the resource to Indicated status is particularly significant, providing increased confidence in the resource model and enhancing the project’s economic viability. Recent metallurgical results further complement this progress, indicating robust copper recoveries and favorable processing characteristics. The company is currently focused on advancing the scoping study, which will provide a detailed assessment of the project’s potential and guide future development decisions.