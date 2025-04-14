EVE Health Enters Erectile Dysfunction Market

EVE Health Group (ASX:EVE) is set to acquire Nextract Pty Ltd, marking a significant shift from natural wellness to a broader health platform. The acquisition allows EVE to tap into the US$5.3 billion erectile dysfunction (ED) market with Nextract’s innovative oral soluble film treatment. Nextract’s technology focuses on reformulating established active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) into new delivery formats for faster absorption and efficacy. The ED product is expected to have a therapeutic onset within 15 minutes.

Nextract is also developing a non-hormonal solution for dysmenorrhea (period pain), valued at US$10.9 billion globally. These products are designed for streamlined regulatory approvals via Australia’s SAS-B and Authorised Prescriber pathways, with commercialization targeted for Q4 2025. A key strategic advantage is Nextract’s suitability for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, which has a strong preference for alcohol-free formulations.

The acquisition is valued at $3 million in equity, supported by a $1 million placement led by Peak Asset Management and a $0.5 million Share Purchase Plan. EVE plans a 40:1 share consolidation to simplify its capital structure. Upon completion, Damian Wood will become Managing Director, bringing pharmaceutical and regulatory expertise, while Stuart Gunzburg of Nextract will be Chief Scientific Officer. Shareholders will vote on the acquisition, placement, and consolidation at a meeting on 21 May 2025. The funds raised will support regulatory submissions and manufacturing scale-up.

EVE anticipates the acquisition will accelerate entry into regulated channels and expand market access, offering margin expansion through proprietary IP and formulations. The transaction aligns with EVE’s strategy to integrate natural medicine with regulatory science and innovative delivery technology.