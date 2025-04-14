Streamplay Studio Limited (ASX: SP8) reported a robust first quarter for its subsidiary, Noodlecake Studios, following its acquisition on January 1, 2025. Noodlecake generated approximately A$1.38 million in receipts and booked A$2.7 million in unaudited quarterly revenue, surpassing its previous three-year average of A$7.3 million per year. A weakening Australian dollar provided a beneficial hedge due to USD and CAD-based receipts, boosting the consolidated cash position.

Key performance drivers included the upcoming global launch of ‘Super Flappy Golf,’ which garnered over 50,000 pre-orders and demonstrated strong early retention rates. ‘Possessions’ secured Google Play Pass approval after its multi-platform rollout. Noodlecake actively participated in the Game Developers Conference (GDC) 2025, exploring over 30 new game pitches and strategic partnerships, solidifying platform relationships with Xbox, Apple, Google, and Nintendo.

Other notable developments include the mobile adaptation of ‘Ultimate Chicken Horse,’ slated for a Q2 release and available for pre-order, and ‘Winter Burrow,’ featured at the Xbox GDC Showcase and supported by ID@Xbox. Streamplay anticipates continued momentum throughout 2025, with several title launches planned, including ‘Sacre Bleu,’ ‘Flick Shot Rogues,’ and further development of new first-party IP following the ‘Super Flappy Golf’ release. The company is focused on enhancing development workflows and scaling its publishing capabilities.